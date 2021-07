Before tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, AEW taped next Monday’s Dark: Elevation.

Below are the results (h/t to Jacob Cohen):

* Thunder Rose defeated Dreamgirl Ellie

* Riho defeated Amber Nova

* Matt Hardy defeated Fuego Del Sol (It was also announced Hardy faces Christian Cage on next week’s Dynamite)

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Baron Black

* Segment between Ricky Starks and FTW Champion Brian Cage to hype their title match

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated KiLynn King

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Kelsey Heather

* Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds defeated The Acclaimed and Chaos Project

Elevation is on at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.