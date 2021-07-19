Impact Wrestling taped several matches for the upcoming Homecoming special on Impact Plus, Before The Impact and the Impact flagship TV show on Sunday, July 18. The tapings were held at Skyway Studios in Nashville.

Courtesy of TNA Asylum and Darryn Simmons, below are spoilers from Sunday’s tapings:

IMPACT TAPINGS:

* Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju

* FinJuice defeated Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. After the match, Rohit Raju and Shera attacked FinJuice

* Havok and Rosemary retained the Knockouts Tag Team Titles over Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz

* Jay White came to the ring and cut a promo on coming to Impact for David Finlay. He said Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers cannot join The Bullet Club. Don Callis came out to confront White, which led to The Good Brothers attacking him until Chris Bey made the save

* Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona and Jake Something defeated Tenille Dashwood, Brian Myers and Sam Beale. Taylor Wilde attacked Dashwood and Kaleb after the match

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo cut a promo to accept Mickie James’ invite to wrestle at the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view

* Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeated Rhino and Deaner

* Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. Savannah Evans attacked Hogan after the match. Steelz stood over Hogan, ending their team

* World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Jay White and Chris Bey

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, No Way Jose and Fallah Bahh defeated Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Don Callis announced a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for the Impact Emergence special. The winner will earn a World Title shot from Kenny Omega. Sami Callihan cut a promo on how he will win the Battle Royal but Frankie Kazarian interrupted. Kazarian attacked Omega and The Good Brothers

* Kiera Hogan called out Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Kimber Lee and Su Yung came out and attacked Hogan, then took her away

* Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan defeated Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. After the match, W. Morrissey attacked Edwards and Edwards challenged him to a fight in the parking lot. The brawl ended with Morrissey running away

IMPACT HOMECOMING TAPINGS:

* Josh Alexander retained the X Division Title over Black Taurus

* Homecoming Tournament, Round One: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and The Drama King (fka Aiden English) defeated Alisha Edwards and Hernandez

* Homecoming Tournament, Round One: Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace and Petey Williams. Steve Maclin attacked Petey after the match

* Homecoming Tournament, Round One: Rachael Ellering and Tommy Dreamer defeated Missy Hyatt and Brian Myers

* Homecoming Tournament, Round One: Rosemary and Crazzy Steve defeated Tasha Steelz and Fallah Bahh

BEFORE THE IMPACT TAPING:

* Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams was taped for Before The Impact. This went to a double count out. Steve Maclin attacked Miguel until Petey made the save