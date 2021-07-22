The July 27 and August 3 WWE NXT episodes were taped on Wednesday from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network, these episodes will air at 8pm ET on Syfy.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are full spoilers for both NXT episodes:

JULY 27 EPISODE:

* Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. After the match, Ridge Holland returned and helped Dunne and Lorcan destroy Thatcher and Ciampa

* Samoa Joe came to the ring and offered his resignation, as an NXT authority figure, to NXT General Manager William Regal, so he can fight NXT Champion Karrion Kross at Takeover 36. Regal wanted to fire Kross for last week’s attack, but he agreed to Joe’s deal and signed the paperwork to make it official – Joe vs. Kross for the title at Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22

* NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round: Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai came out, talking about how dominant the champ has been as of late. They said as long as Kai has her back, there’s no one that can take the title. Gonzalez turned and posed with the title, but Kai turned on her and laid her out from behind with a kick. Kai then raised the title in the air over Gonzalez

* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet. Robert Stone was with Kamea and Monet

* Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Legado del Fantasma distracted Hit Row, which caused them to lose

* Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed. Kyle O’Reilly attacked Cole after the match with a steel chair

AUGUST 3 EPISODE:

* Ridge Holland defeated Ikemen Jiro. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan were at ringside for Holland. After the match, Dunne cut a promo on Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

* Backstage segment with Indi Hartwell receiving a drawing from Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not happy with the gift. Gargano vs. Lumis was announced for later. Per the stipulation, Lumis must stop chasing Hartwell if Gargano wins

* Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Fish

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. Knight walked out on Grimes during the match. After the loss, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. returned to console Grimes

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy. This was the final first round match

* Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis defeated Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. The match ended in a DQ when Santos Escobar interfered with a steel chair. Legado del Fantasma then attacked NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with a chair until Hit Row recovered and made the save

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross came to the ring for a promo on Samoa Joe. Joe came out to confront him and ended up beating several security guards up. Kross retreated. This may have been re-taped after the main event

* Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis. An upset Hartwell went to leave after the match but she ran in the ring instead, then kissed Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis made out and then left together

You can click here for the two episodes worth of WWE 205 Live spoilers from Wednesday’s tapings.