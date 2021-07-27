The following WWE NXT spoilers were taped for tonight’s episode that will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network:

* Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. After the match, Ridge Holland returned and helped Dunne and Lorcan destroy Thatcher and Ciampa

* Samoa Joe came to the ring and offered his resignation, as an NXT authority figure, to NXT General Manager William Regal, so he can fight NXT Champion Karrion Kross at Takeover 36. Regal wanted to fire Kross for last week’s attack, but he agreed to Joe’s deal and signed the paperwork to make it official – Joe vs. Kross for the title at Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22

* NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round: Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai came out, talking about how dominant the champ has been as of late. They said as long as Kai has her back, there’s no one that can take the title. Gonzalez turned and posed with the title, but Kai turned on her and laid her out from behind with a kick. Kai then raised the title in the air over Gonzalez

* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet. Robert Stone was with Kamea and Monet

* Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Legado del Fantasma distracted Hit Row, which caused them to lose

* Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed. Kyle O’Reilly attacked Cole after the match with a steel chair

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.