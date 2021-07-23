A big eight-man stable vs. stable match has been announced for Night 1 of ROH’s Glory By Honor XVIII.

Ring of Honor announced today that Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King) will take place at the event.

The two stables have been feuding, along with The Foundation, since VU debuted at the ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view in March. A six-man tag team match on ROH TV back in late April ended in chaos as Rush, Bestia and King won by DQ over Homicide, Dickinson and King.

LFI will also be in action on Night 2 of Glory By Honor XVIII as Lee and Rush team up to take on Rey Horus and ROH World Champion Bandido of MexiSquad.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

NIGHT TWO

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)