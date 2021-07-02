The next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

It was revealed today, via WWE Network News, that Nash will sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Sunday, July 11.

This will be Nash’s first appearance on Broken Skull Sessions. The official synopsis reads like this:

“Steve Austin and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discuss everything from ‘Big Daddy Cool’ and The Kliq to The nWo and the Monday Night War, as well as never-before-heard road stories.”

Austin interviewed WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather in May, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in June.

Stay tuned for more on the Austin – Nash interview. Above is a photo from the interview.