Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode, which will also air on Syfy due to Olympics coverage on the USA Network.

NXT will be headlined by Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a “Love Her or Lose Her” match. Per the stipulations agreed on by Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, if Lumis wins, he’ll be able to date Hartwell and The Way has to give him a chance. If Gargano wins, Hartwell has to leave Lumis alone and The Way is done with Lumis.

The Lumis – Hartwell romance storyline has been going back & forth with months. Tonight’s NXT show saw Hartwell receive a drawing from Lumis, that showed him replacing Austin Theory in The Way. Theory walked out on the group last week due to the constant arguing and issues.

Next week’s NXT show will also feature tag team action with Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

Tonight’s show saw Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat Adonis and Dolla after interference from Mendoza, Wilde and Santos Escobar. It’s believed that Escobar will challenge Hit Row’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for his NXT North American Title soon.

The Diamond Mine will also be back in front of the crowd next week as Roderick Strong faces Bobby Fish. Tonight’s show featured Wade Barrett interviewing Strong and Malcolm Bivens. While Bivens admitted they have their eye on a title shot from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, they agreed that the current money match for The Diamond Mine is Strong vs. Fish. Strong promised to finish Fish off next week.

Below is the current announced line-up for next week, along with related shots from tonight’s show:

* Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in the final first round match

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma

* Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano in a Love Her or Lose Her match

