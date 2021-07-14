A stipulation has been announced for the Impact World Title match between challenger Sami Callihan and champion Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Callihan vs. Omega will now be a No DQ match, with the title on the line.

Callihan issued the challenge via promo on Twitter late last night, and while Omega never responded, the stipulation was still made official by the Impact Wrestling Twitter account and website.

Omega, who also holds the AEW World Title and the AAA Mega Title, will be making just his second defense of the Impact World Title. He won the strap from Rich Swann at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view in late April, then retained over Moose at Against All Odds in mid-June.

Slammiversary takes place this Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance. Below is the updated card going into Thursday’s go-home episode of Impact, along with the Twitter announcements on the No DQ stipulation:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mystery Opponent TBA That Night vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Rhino) (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Havok and Rosemary vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards