TMart Promotions’ The Gathering II’s live event was tonight in Charlotte, NC.

The event included two NWA World Championship matches. Below are the results:

*Mike Jackson defeated Antonio Alonzo

* Lodi defeated Dustin Bozworth

* Colby Corino defeated John Skyler

* Samantha Star defeated Shalonce Royal

*The Revolt defeated Overkill

*Sam Houston defeated Mitch Hurley

* Kamille (c) defeated Kenzie Page (NWA Women’s World Championship Match)

* Mr. Hughes defeated Bam Bam Bundy

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Trevor Murdoch (NWA Worlds Championship Match)

 