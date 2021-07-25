TMart Promotions’ The Gathering II’s live event was tonight in Charlotte, NC.

The event included two NWA World Championship matches. Below are the results:

*Mike Jackson defeated Antonio Alonzo

* Lodi defeated Dustin Bozworth

* Colby Corino defeated John Skyler

* Samantha Star defeated Shalonce Royal

*The Revolt defeated Overkill

*Sam Houston defeated Mitch Hurley

* Kamille (c) defeated Kenzie Page (NWA Women’s World Championship Match)

* Mr. Hughes defeated Bam Bam Bundy

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Trevor Murdoch (NWA Worlds Championship Match)

🚨 This weekend in Charlotte for @GatheringTmart is HUGE, #NWAFam!@RealNickAldis defends one more time against @TheRealTMurdoch!

Kamille’s 1st EVER title defense against the blue chipper, @KenziePaige_1!@ColbyCorino is in action & more! #NWAPowerrr

➡️https://t.co/zlO5kKHmaA pic.twitter.com/WQUawzJ5xZ

— NWA (@nwa) July 23, 2021