TMart Promotions’ The Gathering II’s live event was tonight in Charlotte, NC.
The event included two NWA World Championship matches. Below are the results:
*Mike Jackson defeated Antonio Alonzo
* Lodi defeated Dustin Bozworth
* Colby Corino defeated John Skyler
* Samantha Star defeated Shalonce Royal
*The Revolt defeated Overkill
*Sam Houston defeated Mitch Hurley
* Kamille (c) defeated Kenzie Page (NWA Women’s World Championship Match)
* Mr. Hughes defeated Bam Bam Bundy
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Trevor Murdoch (NWA Worlds Championship Match)
