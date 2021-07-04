Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to give an update on the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam,” where he plays the title character.

The Rock shared that the final week of production of “Black Adam” is next week. He called the movie, “definitive, unique, badass, and cool.”

The former WWE Champion also shared about the diet he has been currently doing for the movie.

Below is his full post:

Shovel it all in and drink it all down. This coming week is a big one – our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. All the training, the diet (the diet;), almost 2 years of character, story and production prep all culminates to next week. Here’s a look at my breakfast/ Sodium pulled. Water limited. Dialing all. the conditioning in as we save the hardest and most intense scenes for last. Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support – I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week. Stay disciplined, focused and trust in the process. And shovel it all in and drink it all down. Enjoy your 4th!

“Black Adam” is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.