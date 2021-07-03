WWE legend The Rock has revealed that not having a prolonged feud with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is one of the “biggest regrets” of his WWE career.

The Rock had high praise for Booker T while responding to a tweet from WWE producer “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, who said he was doing cardio while watching The Rock vs. Booker T from SummerSlam 2001.

Doing cardio watching @TheRock vs @BookerT5x from @WWE SummerSlam 2001. Two of my favorite opponents and favorite people I’ve worked with in the Biz. I wish these two woulda had more matches together.

In his response, The Rock agreed that he should have had more matches with Booker T.

Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger.

After dropping his WCW Championship to The Rock at SummerSlam, Booker T continued to feud with The Great One as a member of The Alliance. However, they never had another singles PPV bout. At Unforgiven 2001, The Rock defeated Booker T and Shane McMahon in a handicap match.

The Rock and Booker T had a few more singles matches on SmackDown in early 2002.

