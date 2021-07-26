The producers of The Simpsons want WWE legend The Rock in a guest starring role, according to Carolyn Omine, one of the writers on the show.

During her recent appearance on [email protected] 2021, Omine revealed that the makers of The Simpsons have conceived a potential storyline involving The Rock and Lisa Simpson.

“There’s a story that we actually came up with, Lisa and The Rock…but we don’t know [if it will happen] yet,” Omine said. “We’re still hoping that The Rock will hear us. If anybody knows The Rock, tell him that we want that!”

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, initially brought up a fan’s request for an episode that sees The Rock befriending her character.

“It just seems like a natural fit,” Yeardley said. “I’ve been saying that this is a great idea in my interviews over the last few years. Every time anybody asks me which guest star I want on The Simpsons, my answer is always Dwayne Johnson, and that I want him to befriend Lisa Simpson. Duh!”

Matt Selman, another writer on The Simpsons, chimed in, “I mean, I guess, to The Rock we would say, ‘can you smell what the show is pitching?’

“Rock, if you’re out there anywhere, we have a great part for you.”

Meanwhile, Simpsons lead animator David Silverman felt The Rock could benefit from starring on the show.

“I think it’d be really good for your career,” Silverman said.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart famously appeared on The Simpsons in April 1997.

The panel can be heard discussing The Rock between 3:20 and 5:05 in the video below: