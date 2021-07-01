AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have changed their Twitter bio to take a friendly jab at Jim Ross for his “WWE Dynamite” botch.

As noted, JR referred to AEW Dynamite as “WWE Dynamite” when wrapping up last night’s Dynamite broadcast on TNT. You can click here to hear the slip-up and read JR’s post-show statement on the error.

The Bucks changed their Twitter bio to promote next Wednesday’s title defense against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.

“Eddie & Penta, let’s see if you can beat us next week when it counts, on WWE Dynamite,” their Twitter bio now reads.

We noted before how JR received instant criticism from fans on Twitter, and that has continued overnight. You can click here to read his comments on the error.

Below is a screenshot of The Young Bucks’ current bio: