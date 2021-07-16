SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will defend their titles during Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced that The Usos will challenge The Mysterios for the titles on Sunday’s Kickoff.

This will be the fourth title defense for Rey and Dominik since winning the titles from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on May 16 at WrestleMania Backlash. They won the rematch on the May 28 SmackDown, and then retained over The Usos twice on the June 4 SmackDown, once by DQ due to interference by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by The Usos and Reigns vs. The Mysterios and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in six-man action. Edge will then challenge Reigns at Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c)