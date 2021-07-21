The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals and captured their first championship in 50 years after defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

As per usual, WWE will be sending out a WWE Championship to the winning team with custom side plates.

Triple H tweeted out a message to the Bucks and let them know their title was on the way.

“@fiservforum and the @DeerDistrict were rocking last night! Amazing performances by @Giannis_An34, @Khris22m, @Jrue_Holiday11 and the entire @Bucks team throughout the #NBAFinals! I think you know what to do with this…#FearTheDeer”

Milwaukee native Tommaso Ciampa offered up to hand deliver the WWE Title to the team.