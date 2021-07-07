Actor and comedian Donnell Rawlings has deleted the photo he took with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at a recent stand-up comedy show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut in late June. You can still see that photo below.

As noted, McMahon attended Rawlings’ stand-up comedy show with Dave Chappelle, the Dave Chappelle & Friends Show. Mr. McMahon is said to be a big fan of Chappelle’s work. Vince visited the backstage area of the show, and took the photo with Rawlings.

“No caption needed! Legend!,” Rawlings wrote as the caption to the now-deleted photo, which has WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in the background.

In an update, Triple H spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and revealed how the stars were perfectly aligned to make the visit happen.

“We all find Dave Chappelle, much like the rest of the world, I think, as incredibly entertaining and funny and we’re big fans,” Triple H said. “And there was a rare opportunity where he was going to be in town, we all had an opportunity to have a few moments where we weren’t going to be working for a minute and we could also go see him.

“It sort of kind of was one of those things where we all went to each other at the same time — ‘Hey, I saw Chappelle is going to be doing some shows.'”

Triple H noted that Vince is a work-a-holic and WWE taped shows on Monday and Friday, so this was a rare Saturday night out. He also said the public perception of his father-in-law is far from the whole person. Triple H also said he was surprised this particular photo came out as they took several with people at the show that night.

“He’s a normal human being,” Triple H said. “The persona that people have placed upon him is funny, but he’s also very private, too. Often when he does do things, when he goes to a concert or he goes to things you don’t often see photos from it. In fact, we took pictures with a lot of people that night and that was the one photo that came out. I was kind of surprised myself.”

Former WWE Superstar JTG appeared on WWE’s The Bump last May and revealed how Vince is a big fan of Chappelle. JTG noted then that the creation of Cryme Tyme had a lot to do with Vince’s enjoyment of The Chappelle Show.

“When we first came out, the reasons that we were brought out was because Vince McMahon loved Dave Chappelle — Chappelle’s Show,” he revealed. “We were doing a lot of those types of skits [like Chappelle did]. We did those skits, and we had great chemistry on screen because we were friends. We knew each other without speaking. That was the relationship that Shad and I had. Sometimes, we could look at each other and we’d be in a situation. We’d look at each other and knew what each other was thinking. We’d make eye contact and bust out laughing sometimes because I knew what he was thinking.”

You can see the photo of Vince and Rawlings below: