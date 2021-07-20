Triple H spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on Monday afternoon to discuss WWE’s return to touring and the successful Money In the Bank pay-per-view from Sunday night. He noted that the WWE fans have been gone until now, and the crowd is WWE’s bloodline, so there’s new life in WWE now that they are back.

John Cena returned on Sunday night after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was attacked by Seth Rollins. Edge vs. Rollins and Cena vs. Reigns are expected to take place at SummerSlam. Triple H commented on the moving parts of a major angle like that, and the rumors going into the show.

“There are lots of moving parts in a match like that,” Triple H said. “Roman Reigns and Edge needed time for their story to play out, and you want people to invest to the point where they forget about anything else. Seth Rollins needed time to make his point. You need to allow all the moments time to breathe. The goal for everyone involved is to be so good you make people forget about everything else.

“Those rumors you might have heard about who could show up, or what may happen, our goal is to make you forget about those. Be so captivating out there that you make people focus only on you. Get everyone so caught up in the moment, and that’s what Roman, Edge and Rollins did. Then, in this case, when you’re focused entirely on what’s happening in the ring, that’s when Cena comes out.”

Triple H said the Cena return felt like magic.

“If you ask John, I’m sure it felt right in the ring,” he said. “It was magic.”

Triple H also said he was impressed with how Reigns helped elevate the moment for Cena with his reaction to Cena’s surprise return. He said Reigns is the biggest star in the business right now.

“Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry,” he said. “He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself.

“Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”