Triple H celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, and several WWE Superstars and brands sent him Happy Birthday wishes via social media.

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development responded to the birthday posts and said he’s grateful to wake up every day and entertain those who love the business.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes… (I’ve pointed at a lot of people!) #WWENXT allows me to work alongside the next generation of talent who love this business. Grateful to wake up every day and entertain all of you!!! #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was among those who wished her husband a Happy Birthday on Tuesday.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my badass, Motorhead loving, man of my dreams!”

Below are more posts from WWE, NXT, the official Motörhead account, Wale, Nita Strauss, The Bump, Jessika Carr, Renee Paquette, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Alicia Taylor, Charlotte Flair, Simone Johnson, Sarray, James Drake, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai, Mia Yim, NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee, Franky Monet, Damian Priest, and Eva Marie: