During the weekend, Impact Wrestling announced two teams for its Homecoming King & Queen Tournament.

The two teams announced so far are Rosemary & Crazzy Steve and Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green.

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards is also scheduled for Homecoming.

Homecoming is on July 31 and will be available to stream on Impact! Plus.

