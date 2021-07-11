UFC 264 reshaped the landscape of the mixed martial arts world.
Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via TKO within the first round after McGregor suffered an ankle injury. McGregor and Poirier sparred for most of the first round, while Poirier was able to take his opponent to the ground with an offensive takedown. After the first round concludes, McGregor is shown to be sporting an ankle injury, which is soon revealed to be a broken ankle. The referee stopped the fight towards the tail end of the first round, awarding Poirier the victory.
Below are your full results for UFC264:
- Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO (ankle injury)
- Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via first-round knockout (w/ punch)
- Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO (punches)
- Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO (w/ punches)
- Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via first-round knockout (punches)
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via second-round knockout (w/ punch)
- Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via first-round submission (w/ standing guillotine choke)