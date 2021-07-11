UFC 264 reshaped the landscape of the mixed martial arts world.

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via TKO within the first round after McGregor suffered an ankle injury. McGregor and Poirier sparred for most of the first round, while Poirier was able to take his opponent to the ground with an offensive takedown. After the first round concludes, McGregor is shown to be sporting an ankle injury, which is soon revealed to be a broken ankle. The referee stopped the fight towards the tail end of the first round, awarding Poirier the victory.

Below are your full results for UFC264: