Harry Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith Jr.) returned to WWE last night after working a dark match, where he teamed up with Austin Theory. The two defeated Odyssey Jones and Xyron Quinn before SmackDown got going.

Smith has officially signed with WWE, according to a new report from PWInsider.

Smith and WWE agreed to a new contract going back as early as this past March, but things were kept quiet until it was the right time to bring him out. No other contract details were provided.

Smith, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, previously worked for the company from 2006-2011, and since then he has found significant international success for companies like, MLW, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Smith spoke with Megan Morant for a post-match backstage interview last night about coming back to WWE after being away for a decade.

“You know, it’s great to be back in the WWE, especially in front of the WWE Universe, live here in Houston, Texas,” Smith said. “The atmosphere, the ambience, the energy that you can feel from a live WWE audience, nothing can touch that and that’s why Harry Smith is back in the WWE. The past ten years I’ve been going around the globe, making myself the best competitor that I can be, all over in Japan, all over in Europe, and that’s why I’m back in the WWE, to show exactly how much Harry Smith has grown over this past time.”