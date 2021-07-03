Last month a report came out about AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega “hurting pretty badly” from a couple different injuries.

Omega was said to be dealing with an athletic hernia, a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, and general wear/tear on his knees. He was also coming off a stomach virus, and a sliced hand that required seven stitches. Omega himself said at the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest that there were days he considered retiring from wrestling, but the crowd always made him feel better while performing.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported the champion has been doing better — as seen in his title match victory against Jungle Boy on last Saturday’s Dynamite.

The biggest issue had been his athletic hernia, but stem cell treatment and PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) therapy have helped make “a world of difference.”

Omega has some big defenses lined up, beginning on July 17 at Impact Slammiversary against Sami Callihan. He’ll also be heading to Mexico City, Mexico on August 14 at AAA TripleMania XXIV to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade.