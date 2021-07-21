When the announcement was made for the Mickie James executive produced NWA Empowerr all women’s pay-per-view, Velvet Sky was ecstatic. Someone who knows how hard female talent has worked over the years to level the playing field of opportunity.

Sky, who was part of the trailblazing Knockouts division in TNA/Impact Wrestling, is currently sitting ringside calling the action in NWA with Joe Galli and Tim Storm. She is looking forward to commentating during the milestone event on August 28, the eve before NWA 73.

“It’s going to give a lot of women who are up-and-comers on the independent scene a shot to shine and to get noticed and get their name out there and maybe get a job in the NWA or for some other company,” Sky said.

“They’ll watch and think, ‘She has good looks. She is good in the ring. Let’s see what her story is.’ I’m excited about that because it will showcase women. It’s the first time the NWA has done anything like this. It will be pretty iconic. Mickie has a pretty good say [from what I understand] and is making phone calls to female wrestlers for that show.”

Sky’s days in the ring are behind her. So don’t expect to see the pigeons loose in the NWA for a match. For Sky, it’s about the next generation. Although she wouldn’t mind seeing some familiar faces answer the invitation. One especially close like a fellow Beautiful People sister.

“Angelina [Love] is doing phenomenal with Ring of Honor,” Sky said. “She is under contract, but I kind of wish she wasn’t so she could come over to the NWA. I think it would be fun for me to call those matches.

“I don’t know a lot of the newer up-and-coming indie girls because I’ve fallen out of the loop of wrestling. Pretty much everyone [I can think of] is under contract with AEW, WWE, Impact, Ring of Honor. Chelsea Green just debuted for Ring of Honor. I feel like everyone out there that I know female-wise is already scooped up with a major company. But I’m glad [Empower] is going to give girls their time to shine.”

