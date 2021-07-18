Liv Morgan gave an emotional promo during a commercial break on this past Friday’s SmackDown as she gears up for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Morgan made it very clear she’s worked hard to get her opportunity and fully planned on grabbing the briefcase at tonight’s PPV.

In order to do that, she’ll have to overcome her opponents: Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Natalya, Tamina, and Zelina Vega. After Friday’s promo, Vega posted a video where she dressed up like Morgan and mocked her for crying and thinking she’s going to win the match.

“‘Hi, I’m @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I cry until @wwe & @WWEUniverse gives me what I want. I can cry on command, bro,’” Vega wrote in the caption. “She’s playing all of you into feeling sorry for her! Don’t let her make you look stupid. Crocodile tears ain’t how you win #MITB.”

Morgan retweeted her opponent and responded:

“Zelina dressing up as the Money In The Bank winner because this is as close as she’ll ever be is HIGHLY ironic,” Morgan responded. “Also, her best cosplay.”

Money in the Bank takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and starts at 8 pm ET (Kickoff 7 pm ET).