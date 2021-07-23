Several WWE executives cashed in on company stock earlier this week, on Tuesday, July 20. A new SEC filing shows that Vince McMahon, “Triple H” Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, Nick Khan, Kristina Salen, Kevin Dunn, and Bradley Blum all sold shares of Class A Common Stock.

The following transactions were listed in the SEC filing:

* Executive Vice President of Operations Bradley Blum sold 3,558 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $173,203. Blum still has 26,230 shares

* Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn sold 14,404 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $701,186. Dunn still has 82,798 shares

* Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen sold 1,233 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $60,022. Salen still has 10,817 shares

* President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan sold 1,098 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $53,450. Khan still has 9,410 shares

* Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque sold 4,547 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $221,347. Levesque still has 45,465 shares

* Chief Brand Officer Stephanie Levesque sold 4,410 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $214,678. Levesque still has 77,712 shares

* Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon sold 17,465 shares at $48.68 for an approximate total of $850,196. McMahon still has 72,265 shares

WWE also declared their quarterly dividend this week. They issued the following: