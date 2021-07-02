Xavier Woods reportedly requested time off this past week.

The June 21 post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW featured Woods losing a non-title main event to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which was held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. WWE did a post-match angle where MVP and Lashley destroyed Woods inside the Cell, while Kofi Kingston watched from the outside.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Woods asked for one week off, and that’s the reason they did the beatdown angle at the end of the Cell match.

Woods did not appear this past Monday as he was off, but he will return next Monday to face Lashley in another non-title match on RAW, this time without the Cell.

There’s still no word yet on why Lashley was off this week’s RAW. Kingston vs. Lashley is scheduled to take place, with the WWE Title on the line, at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

