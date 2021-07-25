Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage gets going around 3 am ET/12 am PT. NJPW announced Hiroshi Tanahashi has replaced Kota Ibushi (aspiration pneumonia) in the main event against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi.

You can watch the show on NJPW World.

IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (c) vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

KOPW 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP (RANBO MATCH – PRE-SHOW)

Toru Yano (c) vs. TBA