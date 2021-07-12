The legendary Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has passed away. He was 71.

Orndorff had dealt with health issues in recent years, including cancer and dementia. His son, Travis, took to Instagram this afternoon and announced the passing.

He wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy. A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff. -Travis Orndorff #RIPMr#1derful #mrwonderfulpaulorndorff #wwe #wwehof #paulorndorff #wwehalloffame #wweuniverse #wwewrestlemania #vincemcmahon #hulkhogan #rowdyroddypiper #aewwrestling #aew#espn #wcwwrestling #wcw #wcwnitro #80swrestlers #80swrestling #80swrestlemania #wrestlingnews #wrestlinglife #oldschoolwrestling #wrestlingclassic #wcwmondaynitro #legend #legends #legendary”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched a few days ago to help prepare for Orndorff’s farewell. The campaign can be found here.

Mr. Wonderful began his pro wrestling career back in 1976. He had stints with WWE, WCW, SMW, Mid-South, the NWA, NJPW, and many other promotions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017, the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009.

Stay tuned for more on Orndorff’s passing. You can see the full Instagram post from Travis below: