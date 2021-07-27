Mexican wrestling legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, aka Brazo de Plata and Super Porky, has passed away at the age of 58.

The talk show Mas Lucha announced Plata’s passing during their show on Monday night. CMLL, AAA, and wrestlers from across the world posted their tributes via social media.

The cause of death has yet to be announced.

Plata made his pro wrestling debut in 1977 as a masked wrestler called Brazo de Plata (Silver Arm), teaming with his brother Brazo de Oro (Gold Arm).

He joined CMLL in 1985 and spent more than 20 years with the promotion. Plata later adopted a more comedic gimmick, and was given the nickname Super Porky.

Plata also briefly performed for WWE in 2005, joining the SmackDown brand as part of the Juniors comedy division. In 2006, the Juniors division was released and Plata joined AAA, where he would stay through 2009.

After leaving AAA, Plata continued to work on the indie circuit and made appearances in CMLL through 2016.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of Plata.

✝️ La familia #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide se une en oración por el eterno descanso de José Luis Alvarado Nieves “Brazo de Plata” “Súper Porky”. Leyenda de la Lucha Libre Mexicana 🙏🏻 Nuestros corazones están con @Psychooriginal pic.twitter.com/a8HFwYRO5t — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 27, 2021

😢 ¡HASTA SIEMPRE, SÚPER PORKY!

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de José Luis Alvarado Nieves, mejor conocido como "Súper Porky (Brazo de Plata)" gladiador que marcara época en la Lucha Libre Mexicana. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/20ssp4RjFQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 27, 2021

Rest in Peace Super Porky. I was so excited when I got this photo with him several years ago. He was a larger than life character, a legend and he will be missed. ❤ pic.twitter.com/GyY8R8sUxq — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 27, 2021

RIP Brazo de Plata / Super Porky!!! Thank you for showing the big guys can throw down. May you entertain the heavens with your charm forever. #Superporky pic.twitter.com/31iidXwdKA — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) July 27, 2021