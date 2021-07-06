Pro wrestling couple Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are set to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Green revealed on her latest “Green with Envy” podcast that she and Cardona will finally get married on December 31. Green and Cardona were originally planning to get married last year, but things changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m getting married,” Green said. “It’s so crazy because I’m 30 years old. I just turned 30. If you had asked me when I was 16, ‘When do you think you’ll get married?’, I thought for sure that I was going to be 24 years old, married, and having babies. Now I’m 30, and I’m in no rush at all. I’ve got my 3 cats, I have my 2 dogs, we have our house with a pool. I feel like we’re good. I’m happy, but I will say, once I met Matt, and I knew that was going to be the guy I was going to be with the rest of my life, I was ready to marry him. It’s been weird.

“He proposed to me two and a half years ago. We started planning our wedding for last year. Of course, Covid hit. Now I’m 30 years old, I’ve been engaged for two and a half years, and I’m ready to get married. It’s not that big of a deal anymore. Finally, we got the go ahead that Canada is opening back up. The borders are opening, and we’re able to go back and forth without quarantining for two weeks, which means that I can have my wedding. My family can come into town, and not have to go back to Canada and quarantine, all the good stuff. I’m so excited to be sharing a couple of my wedding details.”

She continued, “Although I want to keep it a little bit secret, and a little bit private, it feels like I’m not being transparent if I don’t share the biggest thing I got going on in my life right now. Aside from being a free agent in a week or two, this is huge. I won’t tell you where we’re getting married right now, but I will tell you that we are getting married on New Year’s Eve. I’m so excited.”

Green and Cardona began dating back in January 2017, and Green later announced their engagement on April 4, 2019, which was her 28th birthday.

