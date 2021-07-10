As reported earlier, WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training with another wrestler at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. She is expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months.

Ever since WWE announced the injury, pro wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting out their heartfelt wishes to Bayley.

The likes of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Beth Phoenix, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Dr. Britt Baker, Mickie James, Renee Paquette and many others posted their reactions. They can be seen below.

Bayley stayed true to her heel persona and blamed the WWE Universe for her injury on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With her “I Quit” Match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank no longer scheduled, it was announced by Sonya Deville that Belair would defend her title against Carmella on next week’s SmackDown.

 