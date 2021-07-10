As reported earlier, WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training with another wrestler at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. She is expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months.

Ever since WWE announced the injury, pro wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting out their heartfelt wishes to Bayley.

The likes of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Beth Phoenix, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Dr. Britt Baker, Mickie James, Renee Paquette and many others posted their reactions. They can be seen below.

Bayley stayed true to her heel persona and blamed the WWE Universe for her injury on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With her “I Quit” Match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank no longer scheduled, it was announced by Sonya Deville that Belair would defend her title against Carmella on next week’s SmackDown.

I was pushed beyond my limit for all of you, as if I haven’t done enough for you. Have fun missing me. #SmackDown https://t.co/9bIJnL9cFz — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 10, 2021

🙏 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 9, 2021

EVERYTHING I TOUCH IS 🔥🔥🔥!! 4th time this year w/ZAZAROW (2 of which have been redacted due to WEATHER & USOGATE 2021) but TONIGHT is as BIG AS IT GETS!! #MITB IMPLICATIONS LOOMING! AND I’m dedicating this one to my fallen #BFF @itsBayleyWWE! This one’s for you SIS!! https://t.co/a92JOMPn7l — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 10, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the toughest I know. Speedy recovery and sending all the love to you. Thank you for always being you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2021

❤️‍🩹 @itsBayleyWWE is as strong as they come! Sad to it officially, sending so much love and wishing for a speedy Recovery ❤️‍🩹 #WWBD https://t.co/IAJYq7UhqY — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 9, 2021

Sending you so much love @itsBayleyWWE I know you will come back better than ever! Heal up right. Kick that PT’s ass. And maybe enjoy a little holiday. Love you. ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 9, 2021

Prayers amd Love for a Speedy and Healthy recovery @itsBayleyWWE 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/aQX68ShQ5O — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 9, 2021

This is very upsetting news, @itsBayleyWWE always goes above and beyond, and is such a hard worker. But I know she will have an amazing return and speedy recovery, love ya Pam Pam!❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/Qjzv3yAc2a — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 9, 2021

Speedy recovery to one of the absolute best @itsBayleyWWE ❤️❤️🐮 such a huge bummer to hear — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 9, 2021

❤️‍🩹My prayers go out to @itsBayleyWWE … she is a warrior and will overcome this & come back better than ever! But I hate to see this happen to someone who sets the bar for @wwe and always shines through whatever is put in her path! Love you bay bay !!! https://t.co/oeGFaEeP0X — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 9, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the most amazing people, ever.. in and out of the ring 💕 — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) July 9, 2021

Striving to be the best, working hard, going above and beyond as usual! Her work ethic is outstanding!!! I have so much respect for @itsBayleyWWE ! Wishing nothing but the best and all the love to her! Watch out when she comes back, she will be better than ever 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/vgV2kFXGxC — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 9, 2021

This is so heartbreaking 💔 @itsBayleyWWE is so beloved by everyone, and will be greatly missed-both in ring and backstage. With that being said, your comeback and return await you, and I can only imagine how amazing you’ll be when that happens!#ThunderdomeMVP https://t.co/qNGDnD9y1M — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 9, 2021

😭😭♥️♥️ Bayley is a fighter. 9 months will fly by! — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 9, 2021

Get well soon Bayley 🤍 https://t.co/6lh8T4v9Qm — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) July 9, 2021