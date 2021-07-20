Nikki A.S.H. [fka Nikki Cross] shocked the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the RAW Women’s Championship on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Nikki seized her moment in the closing stages of the show, pinning Flair for the title after The Queen successfully retained against Rhea Ripley via a DQ finish.

The victory marked Cross’ first singles reign in WWE. Wrestlers from across the world took to Twitter to react to to Nikki’s crowning moment. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Tay Conti, Killian Dain, Mia Yim, Mandy Rose, Shelton Benjamin and a host others congratulated Nikki.

The reactions can be seen below:

She is my hero in real life and you guys doesn’t even know.. what an amazing person inside and out, Nikki is a real life hero and I can prove it !!! 💕 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 20, 2021

Nikki is a damn Inspiration inside and outside the ring . You go, champ! 💙 #wweraw — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 20, 2021

It wasn't working – but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it You finished this day a @WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/rCvVmzZd4v — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

.@NikkiCrossWWE CONGRATULATIONS!!!

Hard Work, Talent and Being a Great Human Being Wins Again 😎😎@WWE #RAW Womens Champion ❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 20, 2021

Heckkkk yessss @NikkiCrossWWE you are my hero!!!!!! — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 20, 2021

So happy for @NikkiCrossWWE she’s the best and deserves it all!! Finally that hard work is coming into fruition — Denzel Dejournette (@DesmondTroyWWE) July 20, 2021