Nikki A.S.H. [fka Nikki Cross] shocked the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the RAW Women’s Championship on tonight’s WWE RAW.
Nikki seized her moment in the closing stages of the show, pinning Flair for the title after The Queen successfully retained against Rhea Ripley via a DQ finish.
The victory marked Cross’ first singles reign in WWE. Wrestlers from across the world took to Twitter to react to to Nikki’s crowning moment. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Tay Conti, Killian Dain, Mia Yim, Mandy Rose, Shelton Benjamin and a host others congratulated Nikki.
The reactions can be seen below:
She is my hero in real life and you guys doesn’t even know.. what an amazing person inside and out, Nikki is a real life hero and I can prove it !!! 💕
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 20, 2021
Nikki is a damn Inspiration inside and outside the ring . You go, champ! 💙 #wweraw
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 20, 2021
It wasn't working – but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success
Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it
You finished this day a @WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/rCvVmzZd4v
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021
Inspiring! Huge congratulations to @NikkiCrossWWE !! https://t.co/IQdGSRtvv3
— Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) July 20, 2021
.@NikkiCrossWWE CONGRATULATIONS!!!
Hard Work, Talent and Being a Great Human Being Wins Again 😎😎@WWE #RAW Womens Champion ❤️
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 20, 2021
Congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE !! 👏🏼🙌🏼💙 #wweraw
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 20, 2021
😭❤️👏🏻 Yesssss!!! Congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE https://t.co/s49gJRHEwj
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) July 20, 2021
This is amazing hell yes @NikkiCrossWWE https://t.co/8mNfCBIWXh
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) July 20, 2021
Wow! INDEED! Congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE 🎉🎉🎉🎉#WWERaw
— FUNAKI (@shofufu824) July 20, 2021
Wow. Congrats @NikkiCrossWWE . Wow wow wow. WOW. https://t.co/D5vN5ybT3y
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 20, 2021
Hell yeah @NikkiCrossWWE
Congratulations https://t.co/ILpkPYwz36
— Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) July 20, 2021
Heckkkk yessss @NikkiCrossWWE you are my hero!!!!!!
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 20, 2021
.@NikkiCrossWWE well deserved!!!
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) July 20, 2021
A childhood dream, has come true. Congrats @NikkiCrossWWE https://t.co/81NbEbNYwn
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 20, 2021
NIKKI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @NikkiCrossWWE
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) July 20, 2021
So happy for @NikkiCrossWWE she’s the best and deserves it all!! Finally that hard work is coming into fruition
— Denzel Dejournette (@DesmondTroyWWE) July 20, 2021
Well done @NikkiCrossWWE well done https://t.co/HaZ7ZUNztr pic.twitter.com/lFvJZOtnRU
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) July 20, 2021
What a moment for anyone who was ever told they weren’t good enough, or athletic enough, or attractive enough to follow their dreams!
I’m so happy for @NikkiCrossWWE #RAW https://t.co/UrrWp8x43F
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2021
Yea she did!! https://t.co/jy5FVFsMwG
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 20, 2021
Superheroes are real. 🤘🏽 https://t.co/W17HCtSufh
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 20, 2021
👏👏 CONGRATULATIONS @NikkiCrossWWE !!! https://t.co/olno1bzkUj
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) July 20, 2021