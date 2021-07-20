Nikki A.S.H. [fka Nikki Cross] shocked the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the RAW Women’s Championship on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Nikki seized her moment in the closing stages of the show, pinning Flair for the title after The Queen successfully retained against Rhea Ripley via a DQ finish.

The victory marked Cross’ first singles reign in WWE. Wrestlers from across the world took to Twitter to react to to Nikki’s crowning moment. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Tay Conti, Killian Dain, Mia Yim, Mandy Rose, Shelton Benjamin and a host others congratulated Nikki.

The reactions can be seen below: