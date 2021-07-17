Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with the first singles match scheduled for tonight’s show.

Guru Raaj vs. Asher Hale

Asher Hale tests the waters with a low kick on Guru Raaj. Raaj takes Hale off his feet with a collar and elbow tie-up. Hale turns it around with a solid waist lock. Raaj sends Hale out of the ring. Back in the ring, Raaj is sending Hale for a ride with several deep arm drags. Hale uses the turnbuckle to his advantage as he sends Raaj crashing into it with a swinging neckbreaker. Hale applies a knee crank on Raaj. Raaj gets two big body shots on Hale before Hale turns it around with a spiked DDT. Hale goes for a cover. Raaj kicks out.

Hale continues the onslaught with a powerslam for another near-fall. He goes for another pin, same results. Raaj charges headfirst into Hale’s midsection in the corner. Raaj hooks the leg for a pin. Hale kicks out. Raaj lands a dropkick for another near-fall attempt. Raaj traps Hale with a backslide pin. Cover. 1-2-3. Raaj picks up a major win over Hale!

Winner: Guru Raaj

And now, the main event!

Ari Sterling vs. Grayson Waller