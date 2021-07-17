– WWE issued a tweet to thank fans for last night’s live SmackDown on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston, which officially marked the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last year. As noted, WWE announced a sold out crowd of 14,496 fans at last night’s show.

“Thank you, @WWEUniverse. Welcome home,” WWE tweeted.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account also thanked WWE fans, sharing a photo of a woman in the crowd with a “We Missed Yall!!” sign.

“We missed y’all too. Thank you, @WWE Universe. #SmackDown,” FOX tweeted.

– As noted, WWE tweeted a clip of Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H greeting fans outside of the Toyota Center in Houston ahead of last night’s live SmackDown on FOX.

Triple H tweeted more photos from the appearance and wrote, “An electric feeling before tonight’s episode of #Smackdown. @StephMcMahon and I couldn’t wait to see the @WWE Universe! We’re live on @FOXTV in less than a half hour from Houston, TX!!! #WelcomeHome @WWEonFOX @ToyotaCenter”

Stephanie added, “We couldn’t wait a second longer!!! Welcome HOME Houston!!! #SmackDown @TripleH”

For those who missed it, also below is the clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon opening last night's SmackDown.

Vince took the mic and asked, “Where the hell have you been?” He then marched back to the backstage area as his No Chance theme played.