WWE will finalize the line-up for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on next Friday’s SmackDown episode.

WWE has announced that next Friday’s SmackDown will feature the last two qualifying matches for the men’s division – Baron Corbin vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura, plus Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Both feuds have gone on for the past several months, and now will be used to determine the final blue brand spots for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Tonight’s SmackDown featured Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify. Big E previously qualified. The RAW side of the 8-man match is made up of Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE may end up finalizing the line-up for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match next week as well, but nothing has been announced. Sonya Deville placed a returning Zelina Vega in the match on tonight’s show, as she did with Carmella last week. Liv Morgan continues to make her case for why she should have a spot in the match and if she gets it, that leaves just one blue brand spot for the women’s division. The RAW side of the 8-woman match featured Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross.

