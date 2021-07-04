WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the nWo’s formation this week.

Back on July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan went “Hollywood” when he formed the historic stable, alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at WCW Bash at the Beach.

WWE announced the following programming for this week on Peacock/WWE Network:

* The Best of the nWo (Tuesday, July 6)

* WWE’s The Bump featuring X-Pac (Wednesday, July 7)

* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin Nash as his guest (Thursday, July 8)

* There will also be plenty of nWo related content on all of WWE’s social media platforms throughout the week.