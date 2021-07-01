WWE has officially announced their return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was announced today that WWE will return to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, September 10 for a live SmackDown episode.

Tickets for WWE’s return to MSG will go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Below is an updated list of dates for WWE’s upcoming return to touring:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX (Previously Announced)

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX (Previously Announced)

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO (Previously Announced)

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN (Previously Announced)

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK (WWE Draft Night 1)

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL (WWE Draft Night 2)

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA (not confirmed by WWE)

* Sunday, September 26: Clash of Champions from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH (not confirmed by WWE)