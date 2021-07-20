WWE has officially announced the Summer of Cena.

It was announced today that Cena will be appearing at 15 events this summer, from non-televised WWE Supershow live events, to RAW and SmackDown tapings, and the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Cena is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He returned at Money In the Bank on Sunday to confront Reigns, then issued the challenge on last night’s RAW. Cena will now appear on Friday’s SmackDown to continue the feud.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with dates scheduled for Cena’s summer run: