WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is now advertised for more upcoming dates on the road to SummerSlam.

The official WWE website now has Goldberg advertised for the August 2 RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and the August 16 RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, which is the go-home RAW for SummerSlam.

It looks like this could be it for Goldberg’s 2021 run as he is not being advertised for the post-SummerSlam RAW or any other dates, at least as of now.

Goldberg is expected to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He returned to WWE TV this past Monday on RAW to confront Lashley.

Goldberg’s current WWE contract runs through next year and is good for two matches per year. The match with Lashley will be his last match of 2021 as he dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre back at the Royal Rumble in January.

