Toni Storm has officially arrived on the WWE SmackDown brand.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw Storm defeat Zelina Vega in her official call-up from WWE NXT to the main roster. WWE began airing vignettes for Storm’s call-up a few weeks back.

It’s interesting to note that WWE has changed the name of Storm’s finisher. The move was previously called Storm Zero in NXT, but it was re-named to Storm One on last night’s SmackDown.

Storm will continue to work the blue brand as a babyface.

As seen in the video below, Storm was interviewed by Megan Morant after the win over Vega. She was asked what fans can expect from her on SmackDown.

“Well, if you look at the history books… I went to NXT UK, climbed that ladder, went to NXT, climbed that ladder, and now I’m on Friday Night SmackDown, ready to climb this big, big ladder to the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Expect to see good things,” she said.

Storm first started working with WWE in June 2017 for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed a contract in May 2018, and ended up winning the Mae Young Classic at Evolution in October 2018. Storm started working the NXT UK brand in the summer of 2018, and went on to capture the NXT UK Women’s Title at “Takeover: Blackpool” in January 2019, by defeating Rhea Ripley. She would later work the WWE Survivor Series and Royal Rumble pay-per-views in her first main roster appearances. Storm took an 8 month hiatus and returned to the main NXT brand in October 2020. She had a few minor feuds in NXT before being called up to SmackDown this summer.

Stay tuned for more on Storm’s SmackDown run. Below are several photos and videos from last night:

It's TONI TIME on #SmackDown! Toni Storm makes her blue brand debut in a battle with #ZelinaVega NEXT on @FOXTV! @TheaTrinidad pic.twitter.com/7niT7PHbrZ — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021

Toni Storm has arrived on SmackDown! ⚡️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/h7dd1mrUZb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 24, 2021

T O N I T I M E #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FFLYm7sFok — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 24, 2021

Storm ONE! 🤘⚡️ Toni Storm picks up the win in her #SmackDown debut! pic.twitter.com/rNkEJLI7QS — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021