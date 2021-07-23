WWE filed to trademark “Earn The Day” earlier this month.

This is the catchphrase for John Cena, and the name of the merchandise pack that was released when he made his return at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday.

WWE filed to trademark “Earn The Day” on July 19 for general merchandise use. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

WWE previously filed to trademark “Earn The Day” back in 2016 for the same reason.

Cena will make his SmackDown return on tonight’s show to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their SummerSlam match.

You can see Cena’s new merchandise below: