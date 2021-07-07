Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher has confirmed that WWE had at least considered plans to introduce Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles at one point.

It was reported in March 2018, via PWInsider, that WWE officials had given the green-light to introducing new WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the 205 Live brand. It was noted that several belt designs had been worked on internally, and the company had finalized plans for the look of the belts. WWE crowned a new Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, which was Cedric Alexander defeating Mustafa Ali for the vacant title, and the plan was to introduce the tag team straps some time after that, but there was no official timetable.

Gallagher, who was released from WWE in June 2020 due to fallout from the “#SpeakingOut” movement, took to Instagram this week and revealed that WWE had Cruiserweight Tag Team Title belts kept on a prop truck. The belts were obviously never introduced, but Gallagher recalled how several of the WWE 205 Live Superstars discovered the belts at one point, and then pitched ideas to officials.

The belts were purple and silver, to go with the 205 Live brand, and the original Cruiserweight Title, which has since been changed to fit the WWE NXT brand better.

Gallagher revealed how they pitched several ideas to officials, but all were rejected. One idea was to change the rules of the cruiserweight tag team matches to Lucha Libre tag team rules. The wrestlers also wanted to change the tag team belts to Trios Titles with three-man teams.

There is no word on why the titles were nixed. You can see Gallagher’s full post below: