The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer (with Shanky & Jinder Mahal) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. Veer

They lock up. Gulak locks in a wrist-lock on Veer. Veer backs Gulak to the ropes. Veer slaps the chest of Gulak. Gulak kicks and chops Veer. Veer strikes Gulak, sending him to the mat. Veer eventually hits a scoop slam on Gulak. Veer drops an elbow on Gulak. Veer walks towards Gulak in the corner, Gulak connects with a boot to Veer. Veer drives his hip into Gulak. Veer splashes Gulak in the corner three times. Veer clotheslines Gulak. Veer pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Veer

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the physical altercation between Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between MVP and Kofi Kingston.

Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. Mace & T-Bar

Metalik and T-Bar lock up. T-Bar backs Metalik into the corner. T-Bar kicks Metalik. T-Bar runs towards Metalik in the corner. Metalik dodges it as he T-Bar collides with the turnbuckles. Metalik eventually springboards off the top rope and goes for a cross-body. T-Bar catches Metalik and goes for a powerslam. Metalik gets out of it. Metalik hits a head-scissors on T-Bar. T-Bar pushes Metalik to the corner. Metalik connects with a boot to T-Bar.

Later in the match, Dorado hits a Moonsault from off the top rope onto T-Bar at ringside. Metalik rolls Mace up for a two count. Metalik kicks Mace in the midsection. Metalik goes for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb, Mace blocks it as he lifts Metalik off the mat. Mace hits a Sit-Out Powerbomb on Metalik. Mace pins Metalik for the three count.

Winner: Mace & T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles and Matt Riddle to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.