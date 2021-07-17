The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Jaxson Ryker makes his entrance.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Ryker backs Garza to the corner. Garza locks in a headlock on Ryker. Ryker sends Garza to the ropes. Ryker hits a modified shoulder-block on Garza. Garza eventually pushes Ryker in to the corner. Ryker pushes Garza to the mat. Ryker clotheslines Garza in the corner. Ryker hits a Suplex on Garza. Ryker hits a Sidewalk Slam on Garza. Ryker pins Garza for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso.

A recap is shown of the brawl between Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Mansoor vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Benjamin takes Mansoor to the mat with a waist-lock. Mansoor eventually goes for a Spinning DDT, Benjamin pushes him away. Benjamin takes Mansoor to the mat with a double leg takedown. Benjamin gets a two count with his foot on the ropes. Mustafa Ali is at ringside and points out that Benjamin’s feet are on the ropes to the referee. Mansoor rolls Benjamin up for the three count.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring MVP’s VIP Lounge segment with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.