The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Gulak backs Garza into the corner. They lock up again. Gulak locks in a headlock on Garza. Garza sends Gulak to the ropes. Gulak hits a shoulder-block on Garza. Garza eventually hits an Inverted Aromic Drop on Gulak. Garza dropkicks Gulak. Garza ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak. Garza clotheslines Gulak. Garza rips his pants off. Garza superkicks Gulak. Garza kicks Gulak in the face in the corner. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Gulak. Garza pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from Money On The Bank’s Pre-Show is shown featuring The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dominik & Rey Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Goldberg confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. Alexander backs Ricochet to the corner. Ricochet pushes Alexander. Ricochet takes Alexander to the mat with a double leg takedown. Alexander eventually goes for a Back Suplex. Ricochet reverses it into a Canadian Destroyer on Alexander. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Alexander.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Rhea Ripley defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair via Disqualification.