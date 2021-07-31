The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jaxson Ryker makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Ryker backs Gulak to the corner. They lock up again. Gulak backs Ryker to the corner. Gulak locks in a headlock on Ryker. Ryker sends Gulak to the ropes. Gulak hits a shoulder-block on Ryker. Ryker and Gulak eventually exchange strikes. Gulak locks in a cross-face on Ryker. Ryker gets out of it with a modified arm-drag on Gulak. Ryker chops Gulak several times. Ryker sends Gulak to the corner. Ryker clotheslines Gulak in the corner. Ryker hits a Modified Suplex on Gulak. Ryker hits a Sidewalk Slam on Gulak. Ryker pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring John Cena’s in-ring promo.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Finn Balor’s in-ring confrontation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander in a Handicap Match.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Garza teases a handshake with Carrillo. Garza rolls out of the ring and gives a rose to a woman at ringside. Carrillo locks in a headlock on Garza as he gets back into the ring. Garza sends Carrillo to the ropes. Carrillo hits a shoulder-block on Garza. Carrillo eventually runs towards Garza in the corner, Garza dumps Carrillo over the top rope to the ring apron. Carrillo strikes Garza. Carrillo begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Garza connects with an Ensiguri to Carrillo on the turnbuckle. Carrillo strikes Garza the midsection and pushes him backward off the turnbuckle. Carrillo jumps off the top turnbuckle into a superkick from Garza. Garza rips his pants off. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Carrillo. Garza pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Charlotte Flair defeating RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.