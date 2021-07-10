The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jeff Hardy makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Veer (with Jinder Mahal & Shanky) makes his entrance.

Jeff Hardy vs. Veer

Hardy and Veer lock up. Veer pushes Hardy to the corner. Hardy locks in a waist-lock on Veer. Hardy locks in a headlock on Veer. Veer sends Hardy to the ropes. Veer clotheslines Hardy. Hardy eventually hits a running splash on Veer. Hardy pins Veer for a two count. Hardy kicks Veer in the midsection. Hardy goes for the Twist Of Fate, Veer pushes Hardy to the corner. Veer splashes Hardy in the corner. Veer pins Hardy for the three count.

Winner: Veer

A recap from SmackDown is shown of the physical altercation between Edge and Jimmy Uso.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Eva Marie, Doudrop, Nia Jax & Shayna Bazsler defeating Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Naomi & Asuka.

Angel Garza and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Benjamin locks in a headlock on Garza. Benjamin hits a shoulder block on Garza. Garza hits an arm-drag on Benjamin. Garza eventually hits a head-scissors on Benjamin. Garza connects with a boot to the face of Benjamin. Garza hits a knee to the face of Benjamin. Garza ascends the turnbuckles. Garza hits a cross-body on Benjamin, Benjamin rolls through. Benjamin strikes Garza. Garza hits a Running Boot Strike to Benjamin in the corner. Garza hits a Moonsault from the second rope on Benjamin. Garza pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeating MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.