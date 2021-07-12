Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away at the age of 71 today.

– The final RAW of the ThunderDome era opens up on the USA Network with a tape delay. The Money In the Bank go-home show begins with a video package looking back at last week.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

We go right to the ring and out first comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. We see MVP, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Lashley’s Ladies backstage. MVP hypes Lashley up before they head to the ring for this non-title opener. The announcers hype Kingston vs. Lashley at Money In the Bank. Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lashley over-powers and slams Woods. Lashley keeps control but they tangle some more. Lashley runs into a boot. Woods kicks Lashley’s knee out and nails a senton for a quick 1 count. Woods drives knees into Lashley’s head as Kofi cheers him on. Lashley catches Woods and just drops him over the top rope to the floor, in front of Kofi. Lashley follows and has a brief staredown with Kofi as the referee counts.

Lashley presses Woods in the air, then drops him face-first into the edge of the steel steps as the ThunderDome fans boos. Lashley taunts Kofi as we go back to commercial.