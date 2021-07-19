WWE Universal Title Match: Edge vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out for a major pop. Edge waits as the crowd begins to boo and chant “Roman sucks!” The music finally hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. Edge watches from a corner in the ring.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Fans pop as the bell rings. Edge and Reigns stare each other down from their corners. They slowly walk to the middle of the ring, and they have words. Fans do dueling chants now. Edge and Reigns acknowledge this, and the dueling chants get much louder. Edge and Reigns size each other up and lock up in the middle of the ring as Heyman looks on from ringside.

Reigns takes it to the corner and they break as the referee counts. Reigns with a show of disrespect to Edge’s face. They lock up and go back to the corner with Edge in control. Edge backs off but this time taps Reigns in the face. Fans get wild again with the Edge chants as Edge and Reigns stare each other down. They lock up and Edge goes behind. Reigns looks to counter but Edge takes him to the mat, then backs off and gets to his feet. Edge taunts Reigns as he also gets back up.

They lock up and Reigns drops Edge with a shoulder, sending him to the floor to regroup. Reigns gets hyped up and taunts the crowd, asking who’s the boss now. Fans boo. Edge breaks the count as the referee has a few words for the champ. Edge comes back in and they lock up. Edge goes to work on Reigns’ left arm now. Reigns rocks Edge with a big right hand to knock him into the corner. Fans boo. Reigns with a headbutt in the corner now, then an elbow. Reigns unloads in the corner now with clotheslines. Edge blocks a shot and turns it around, working on the hurt arm.

Edge takes Reigns from corner to corner, launching him shoulder-first into the posts. Edge takes Reigns back to the mat for a submission on the arm but Reigns quickly escapes and goes to the floor for a breather with Heyman as fans boo. They go at it on the floor now and Reigns catches Edge with a Samoan Drop on the floor. Edge is down hurting but Reigns breaks the count so he can keep the assault going. Reigns goes back into the ring as the count starts again. Edge makes it back in at the 9 count.

Reigns stomps away as Edge rolls back in. Reigns keeps Edge down in the corner now. Reigns tosses Edge right back to the floor in front of the announce table. Edge is laid out face-down. Reigns sends him into the steel ring steps as fans boo. Reigns with another face-first shot into the steps. Reigns brings it back in for a 2 count. Reigns mounts Edge in the middle of the ring with big forearms now, then a headbutt. Reigns sends Edge shoulder-first into the ring post, and talks more trash to the crowd.

Reigns holds Edge and taunts the crowd with him, then sends him back into the corner. Reigns shows off as the crowd boos him some more. Reigns grounds Edge in the middle ring once again. Edge starts to power up but Reigns shakes his head no, and grounds Edge back to the mat, talking trash and yelling at the crowd. Edge finally mounts some offense but Reigns easily drops him, leaving him laying on the bottom rope. Reigns takes his time exiting the ring, walking around and delivering a Drive-By. Reigns comes back in but Edge kicks out at 2.

Reigns readies for a Superman Punch from the corner now. Edge dodges it and back-slides Reigns for a 2 count. They collide with big strikes and both go down in the middle of the ring now. The referee counts but they make it before the 10 count. Edge with a forearm. Reigns rocks him back. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now as fans go along with them. Edge with the Edge Drop for a close 2 count.

Fans go wild as Edge gets up first now. He clotheslines Reigns and mounts offense. Edge goes on and hits the Edgeucation for a close 2 count. Edge keeps control and takes Reigns up top, climbing up from behind to join him. Reigns knocks Edge to the apron with a back elbow. Edge comes back and slams Reigns into the ring post face-first. Reigns is tied upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe now. Edge comes back in and stomps away while Reigns is upside down. Reigns falls to the mat and fans pop.

Edge goes into the Crossface submission now. Reigns fights out but Edge applies it again. Reigns makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Edge waits in the corner as Reigns slowly recovers. Edge goes for the Spear but Reigns catches him in a Guillotine. Edge rams him the corner to break it. Reigns applies the Guillotine again. They end up tumbling to the floor through the ropes. The referee begins counting again. Reigns slowly gets up first.

Reigns goes for a big Spear into the barrier but Edge moves and Reigns crashes through the barrier. Edge returns to the ring and asks referee Charles Robinson to stop his count as he doesn’t want to win by count out. Edge goes back out and puts Reigns through the barrier. They’re both down as fans pop. Edge lifts Reigns onto his shoulders and carries him back to the ring. Edge rolls Reigns in and follows. Edge drags Reigns over and covers for a close 2 count. No one can believe it.

Reigns fights Edge off and hits a Superman Punch. This knocks Edge into the referee. The referee goes down clutching his knee, down on the apron. Reigns goes out and breaks the steel rod off a chair, the same one Edge has been using as of late. Reigns tells Heyman he’s going back in to teach Edge a lesson. Referee Robinson is still down. Reigns comes back in and talks trash while Edge is down, stopping to yell at fans in the front row. Reigns applies the Crossface to Edge with the steel rod but Edge resists and delivers back elbows. Edge fights free and unloads with headbutts to Reigns.

Edge uses the rod to apply the Crossface now. Here come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to boos. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio stop them from hitting the ring. Edge still has the Crossface locked in on Reigns. Reigns is fading now. The Mysterios chase The Usos back to the back now.

Seth Rollins enters the ring and kicks Edge in the head from behind to break the submission. Fans boo as Rollins walks back to the back with a smile on his face. Reigns recovers and heads to the corner to wait for Edge to get up. Fans boo. Reigns calls for the Spear and charges but Edge meets him with a big Spear to counter. Edge covers for the pin but another referee has to run down. Reigns kicks out at 2 and Edge can’t believe it. He had the match won.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Edge returns to the corner to wait for Reigns to get back up so he can finish him off. Rollins returns and gets on the apron. Edge runs over and kicks Rollins off the apron with a big boot. Reigns takes advantage and hits Edge with a Spear to get the pin to retain.

Winner: Roman Reigns

