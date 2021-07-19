WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kofi Kingston as fans begin chanting his name. Kofi hits the ring as a “New Day rocks!” chant breaks out. Out next comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP a few steps behind him. Lashley poses on the stage and heads to the ring, all business and ready to fight.

Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome before the bell. The bell rings and MVP is holding Kofi’s foot. Lashley charges but Kofi still leaps. Kofi avoids a pin and we get a double stomp but Lashley kicks out. Lashley overpowers Kofi and slams him off a counter. Lashley works Kofi over, blocks a kick and levels him with a big clothesline.

Lashley walks around to a mixed reaction. Lashley with big shoulder thrusts in the corner. Lashley charges with two running thrusts. Fans boo as MVP barks encouragement at the champ. Lashley charges but gets rocked. Kofi flies at him but Lashley catches him in mid-air and slams him hard with the chokeslam for boos. Lashley lifts Kofi and just tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Lashley tells the crowd to hush as they boo him. He goes to ringside, lifts Kofi and runs him into the ring post.

Lashley break the count and goes back outside to ram Kofi into the ring post once again. MVP barks as fans boo. Lashley taunts the crowd and the boos get louder. Lashley rolls Kofi back in and man-handles him into the corner. Fans chant Kofi’s name as they try to rally for him. Lashley with elbows in the corner. Lashley with a big running forearm into the corner to drop Kofi with ease.

Lashley powers Kofi up with ease once again, planting him face-first. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring now. Kofi almost breaks it but Lashley breaks it for him and launches him over his head across the ring. Fans chant for Kofi as Lashley continues to dominate him. Lashley drives Kofi down on his face once again. The announcers call on the referee to stop the match as Lashley mounts Kofi and pounds on him in the middle of the ring. MVP yells about Kofi disrespecting Lashley. Lashley scoops Kofi and drops him with the Dominator in the middle of the ring.

Lashley stands over Kofi and pounds on his chest as fans boo him. Lashley with another big Dominator in the middle of the ring. The referee appears to call for Lashley to cover. The ref checks on Kofi as Lashley taunts the crowd some more. Lashley delivers a third Dominator, then hushes the crowd once again as the boos get louder.

Lashley man-handles Kofi with the Hurt Lock once again and Kofi isn’t even standing. The referee calls the match after Kofi failed to get any offense in.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

